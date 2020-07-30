The hip-hop world faced the tragic news of Malik B’s death yesterday. The rapper was an early member of The Roots, and shortly after his passing, Black Thought shared a touching tribute to Malik.

A few hours later, Questlove decided to honor the late rapper in a different way. Instead of an overall tribute to his life, Questlove shared just a slice of it: he told a story about how he knew Malik before they made music together. As he put it, “Even before Malik was in The Roots, he was my oil guru.”

It’s a tale best told by Questlove himself, so read his post below.