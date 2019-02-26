R. Kelly Posted $100,000 Bond And Was Released From Jail

Getty Image

R. Kelly was released from jail on Monday. Last week, after years of allegations of sexual misconduct and physical and emotional abuse, the R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The 52-year-old turned himself in to the Cook County Police Department in Chicago over the weekend. The singer’s bail was set at $1 million dollars. According to Kelly’s lawyers, the artist was initially unable to pay the $100,000 required for him to be released on bond. However, after two days in jail, it appears the artist was able to corral the funds to pay his bond.

Earlier on Monday, Kelly entered a not guilty plea to the aforementioned charges. According to prosecutors, numerous young women have come forward detailing alleged sexual acts they engaged in with Kelly, all while they were underage. Attorney Michael Avenatti claims to have more damning video evidence to corroborate these claims. If convicted, Kelly faces up to seven years in prison for each of the counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

R. Kelly's first stop after getting out of jail is the McDonald's in River North. Fans are playing his music in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/0fPb4g4w43 — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) February 26, 2019

After being released on Monday, Kelly was swarmed by a mass of photographers and reporters. The artist was escorted to a black van by his lawyer Steve Greenberg, and did not answer any of the media’s questions.