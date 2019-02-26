Getty Image

R. Kelly is in a world of trouble. After years of allegations of sexual misconduct and physical and emotional abuse, the R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Saturday. The 52-year-old turned himself in to the Cook County Police Department in Chicago over the weekend. The singer’s bail has been set at $1 million dollars. According to Kelly’s lawyers, the artist is currently unable to pay the $100,000 required for him to be released on bond, so he’ll remain in police custody for the foreseeable future.

Apparently, the gravity of this news hasn’t been enough to shake the confidence of the concert promoters Kelly hired to promote his upcoming world tour. According to TMZ, Concerts Stuttgart — the promotion company handling Kelly’s upcoming dates in Germany — told ticketholders for the R&B singer’s two upcoming shows that they while they would no longer selling new tickets, they were not canceling the shows just yet. The company also said that it would not be issuing ticket refunds until the artist’s criminal case was complete.

Other concert promoters around the globe seem to be following suit. According to TMZ, none of the companies promoting Kelly’s upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands have canceled their respective dates yet.

For what it’s worth, Kelly issued a not guilty plea over the weekend. Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti claims to have more, damning video evidence against the artist.