The last time Radiohead toured North America was in Spring 2017, in support of their 2016 record A Moon Shaped Pool. Now the band has announced their return to the continent with a new batch of tour dates for this summer.
The 16-date trek, which kicks off in July and spills over into August, begins in Chicago and includes a three-night stand at Madison Square Garden, as well as two-night runs in Montreal, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. They’ll also play one night each in Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.
This will be the down fall to the greatest country on the planet. too many leaches think they are entitled to other peoples earnings.
>>>>>>>>>> [www.candytab.com]