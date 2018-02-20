Radiohead Announced A North American Tour This Summer

02.20.18 3 weeks ago

The last time Radiohead toured North America was in Spring 2017, in support of their 2016 record A Moon Shaped Pool. Now the band has announced their return to the continent with a new batch of tour dates for this summer.

The 16-date trek, which kicks off in July and spills over into August, begins in Chicago and includes a three-night stand at Madison Square Garden, as well as two-night runs in Montreal, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. They’ll also play one night each in Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

