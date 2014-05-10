Ranking Weezer’s Albums, From Worst To Best

Today is the 20th anniversary of Weezer’s The Blue Album, so once you’ve finished reading the Smoking Section’s fascinating story behind its iconic cover, come back here for all of Weezer’s album, ranked from worst to best. Try to guess what #1 and #2 are.
8. Raditude
Here’s a hint for the rest of this list: the worse the album cover, the worse the album. No offense to jumping dogs, but when a jumping dog is the most indelible thing about a release from the band that once wrote “Across the Sea,” there’s a problem. And Raditude is full of problems: the cringeworthy “I’m Your Daddy,” the juvenile “The Girl Got Hot,” the WTF “Can’t Stop Partying” with Lil Wayne — it’s not so much an album as an uncomfortable document of Rivers Cuomo’s inability to act like someone other than a possible-creep who you’d make your kids avoid if you saw him walking around the mall.
7. Hurley
I’m not gonna lie: I’ve only listened to Hurley all the way through three, maybe four times. It’s not that it’s a terrible album so much as it’s total pop fluff. “Where’s My Sex?” and “Trainwrecks” come and go, and you don’t remember they happened in the first place. Hurley was widely hailed as Weezer’s comeback album when it was released in 2010, but all that means is that it’s better than Raditude. Otherwise, it sounds like it could have been made by any ol’ Killers cover band trying to write a Weezer song.
6. Make Believe
After the cry for help that is “Beverly Hills,” Make Believe gets really good. For one song, at least. The crunchy “Perfect Situation” wouldn’t be an embarrassing edition to any Weezer mixtape, and “Pardon Me” is an effectively self-loathing heart-squeezer (with a killer solo to boot). But overall, Make Believe is a confused new-wave album, with lackluster riffs and bland irony.
5. The Red Album
I’ve spent the last four days listening to nothing but Weezer for this piece, which is great when it’s Pinkerton or The Blue Album, but it’s a punishment for Raditude and Make Believe. Then there’s The Red Album, which despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to finish in a single sitting. Like Hurley, it’s utterly forgettable, with the exception of album-opener “Troublemaker,” which has the distinction of being the only song in the history of rock to rhyme “see” with “chocolate ice cream,” and maybe “Pork and Beans.” But the message of “Pork and Beans” is also what makes The Red Album so frustrating. When Rivers sings, “They say I need some Rogaine to put in my hair,” he doesn’t face the threat of getting old head on — he responds with sarcasm and tongue-in-cheek rapping. Maybe The Red Album could have worked when Rivers was 24, but he’s 38, and to quote the man himself, “I don’t have the patience.”
4. The Green Album
The Green Album clocks in at 28:20, making it less an album than a massive EP. But because of its short-running time, there’s next to no filler — only three of the ten ear-pleasing songs are longer than three minutes, including hit singles “Hash Pipe” and “Island In the Sun” — and Rivers’ songwriting is at its tightest. The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, who previously worked with Weezer on The Blue Album, was brought back, and his straight-forward production is sharp, shiny, and knock-down drag-out great.
3. Maladroit
Every band has one, and Maladroit is Weezer’s Underrated Album That Only Gets Better with Time. It was widely lambasted when it came out, but so was Pinkerton. Things start off strong with the strutting “America Gigolo,” followed by “Dope Nose” and “Keep Fishin’,” both of which sound like they could fill a stadium (with humans and Muppets alike). The whole album does, actually, courtesy of Weezer’s heavy metal riffs as filtered through their evergreen pop-punk sensibilities. “Love Explosion” absolutely murders your speakers, while the massive “Slob” could be four songs piled on top of each other. If you haven’t put on Maladroit lately, do yourself a favor and give it another shot — just make sure you’ve turned the volume all the way up.
2. The Blue Album
The world needed The Blue Album when it was released on May 10, 1994, only a month after Kurt Cobain had shot and killed himself. Those were dark days for rock fans, but then came these four dorks standing in front of an all-blue background, looking less future millionaires than the kind of NERDS you’d see playing Dungeons and Dragons in a basement on a Friday night. The music confirmed this: “Buddy Holly” is corny fun, “Surf Wax America,” a slacker’s anthem. But what made The Blue Album great, and why it’s still such an indispensable “I remember where I was when I first heard…” landmark for teens everywhere, are the songs with unbearable sadness mixed with the nerdy harmonies and shaggy riffs. Sometimes the pain is obvious though no less damaging, like “The World Has Turned and Left Me Here,” which, I mean, it’s right there in the title, but sometimes it comes out of nowhere. After the sunny “In the Garage” and “Holiday” comes “Only in Dreams,” which is both the least and most Weezer song. Least: it’s over seven minutes long; most: it’s about a klutz who can only be with the girl he desires when he’s sleeping. Speaking as a klutz who spent a large amount of his high school years longing after the impossible, “Only in Dreams” still stings, and I’m now a happily married man. Maybe that’s too personal of an anecdote, but that’s what The Blue Album is: it’s an excuse to relate.
1. Pinkerton
Think of this way: The Blue Album is high school; Pinkerton is college. They need each other to function — Pinkerton works as well as it does because it’s a deeper, more candid evolution of the themes on The Blue Album. In 1994, Rivers was playing with X-Men action figures, daydreaming about goin’ surfing, and imploring you to tell his girl, hey hey hey hey. Two years later, he’s tired of sex, in love with a lesbian, and wondering how his pen pal-girlfriend touches herself at night. It’s easy to laugh off the embarrassing things you did in high school, but if you’re still doing them in college, it’s distressing. That’s where the true brilliance of Pinkerton lies — it’s a sonic diary, with each song functioning as a separate entry on the Frustrated, Anxious, Intense Life and Times of Rivers Cuomo. “No One Else” is harsh and graphic, but the bone-crushing production provides much-needed catharsis. Pinkerton isn’t an easy album to listen to, but that’s because it hits so hard.
Weezer wasn’t the same after Sharp left.
TRUTH!
This. I don’t acknowledge anything after Pinkerton
This gets a Lana-sized yuuuuuuuup.
The Blue Album hit as I was just finishing my freshman year of HS. Within six months, pretty much everyone I knew had a copy.
“Hash Pipe” is the most recent Weezer song that I’ve listened to. I intend to keep it that way.
Pinkerton #1. All is well.
So the moral of the story is: Their first 4 albums are worth owning, and then after that they declined in quality because they tried to continually appeal to an audience of 25-year-olds. Meanwhile the original 25-year audience was creeping towards 40 and got frustrated at Weezer’s refusal to grow with them, and the new generation of 25-year-olds just weren’t that interested in what Weezer was selling.
This is why David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Elton John (among many others) are considered to be legends. They all had a popular phase and then they grew beyond the boundaries of what just sold records to the masses and created a larger artistic statement.
Well put.
/thumbsup
Can’t argue with that, except for U2- they just went as generic as they could to appeal to a mass market and haven’t had a decent album since the 90s
Yeah, U2 hasnt been great.
U2 were careerist and liked being superstars in that regard. They’re in for a shock if they think their new album has a chance at commercial success. This is their prime opportunity to make an album of artistic significance and finally embrace their status as a well-respected old-guard band of merit with a catalogue worth delving into.
They’d be fools if they tried in 2014 to sell themselves as an act that can compete with modern acts for attention.
I guess Rivers Cuomo is a giant soccer nerd – he’s attended the last four World Cups, and they recorded a track for US Soccer before the 2010 World Cup.
That’s a solid run down, I’d have the Green Album at three but other than that agree with it totally
I would put Make Believe in front of the Red Album.
Death to False Metal was not on the list. Bad form.
I have the deluxe editions of the Blue Album and Pinkerton, and theyre goddamn majestic. The rough cut of Tired of Sex makes my ears bleed…in a good way.
So, Id swap 1 & 2, 3 & 4, and 5 & 6. But I mean, I’m not angry at the order you put them, if you care…
Also, I will be that guy. “No One Else” is on Blue, “No Other One” is on Pinkerton. Unless I totally misread your synopsis.
You beat me to it!
I wish I had a tally of how many times I’ve listened to Pinkerton beginning to end. When I was an angsty teen that was my soundtrack, still love it.
I grew up with Weezer. I’d put them in my top ten bands. Unfortunately that’s just riding on 4 of their 8 albums being really good. Pinkerton is everything and Blue defined my childhood. It’s so hard to listen to their newer stuff and it makes me sad. I’d put Make Believe and Hurley above Red. But that’s not saying much.
Spot on ranking
I loved Hurley.
How is Weezer still a band but Sublime, Blind Melon, Alice in Chains and Nirvana are not? People shouldn’t die.
there are so very many things wrong with this post
Such as?
Good stuff. “Take Control” was always an underrated fave for me off of maladroit. But the unreleased version of the track is sooooooooo good!
Nice list. I am firmly on the Maladroit being an underrated gem side. And as terrible as Ratitude is, I’d still say (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To is my favorite post-Maladroit song.
Came to find Pinkerton at #1.
[ nodding ]
Totally agree that Maladroit is better than Green, but I have to say thst Make Believe is WORLDS better than Red. You said yourself that you couldn’t make it through Red in one sitting. Red has three, maybe four good songs, and everything else is trash. Make Believe has a couple of standout songs, and the rest is solid and listenable. Beverly Hills aside, it’s a consistent album.
at least the red album gave us the greatest man that ever lived..
Always thought Red was super underrated – however, I made my own version of the tracklist using the deluxe tracks to make it a lot less shitty – replace the terrible heart songs with Pig, replace Cold Dark World with King, and Angel and the One with Miss Sweeney and the album becomes 10x better
I’ve always felt Pinkerton’s importance is only in its relation the the Blue Album – like this:
Blue Album / Pinkerton
The Joshua Tree / Achtung Baby
Rubber Soul / Revolver
Discuss.