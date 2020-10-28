“Dark Knight feeling, die and be a hero / or live long enough to see yourself become a villain…”

Jay-Z uttered that on Kanye West’s “So Appalled,” a song title that fits fan sentiment toward so many of our 2000s and 2010s faves’ descent from “favorite to the most hated” for one reason or another. Jay was referencing The Dark Knight and Batman’s choice of whether to kill a corrupted Harvey Dent and keep him from tarnishing his beloved image as the sinister Two-Face or to uphold his own code and let Two-Face continue his rampage.

While the stakes aren’t that high in the rap world, many fans wish we could somehow encase our rap heroes in their greatness, before attrition and celebrity insulation led them to disappoint us for one reason or another. 2020 in particular has been chockful of dubious quotes and curious silence from rappers that muddies the listening experience for many — if they can listen at all. If celebrity has taught us one thing this year, it’s that time, like money, often exposes who you really are.

Rap fans should consider themselves lucky if their favorite merely sounds dated or saw their lyrical luster fade in the battle rap arena like Cassidy. That’s just what happens with art sometimes. But the election season exploits of certain rap veterans, to again quote Kanye’s hit, have been “f*ckin’ ridiculous.”

Kanye is somehow on the election ballot. Diddy and Ice Cube exposed their political inexperience at the wrong time with a pair of scrutinized initiatives. 50 Cent joked about voting for Donald Trump to take advantage of tax breaks, not realizing, or caring, that he has suffering fans that are in no position to joke about another Trump presidential term. 50 Cent became beloved in part for reckless comments, but he’s turned off many for that very same reason. He’s since clarified that he actually hates Trump, but the MAGA crowd are a special kind of misinformed. Clarification doesn’t mean as much to them as fabrication.

Cube’s continued attempts to distance himself from Trump have proved that. The rap icon merely spoke with the administration about his Contract With Black America, but a Trump aide beat him to the punch of announcing it and framed him as an ally. While some respect him for his willingness to speak with whomever for the sake of Black people, others feel like he allowed himself to be used by an administration desperate for Black votes. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to articulate exactly how his CWBA is reflected in Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America and now he has proximity to Jared Kushner’s racist implication that Black people don’t “want to be successful” — which was uttered during a Fox News interview about Cube. The entire situation is a mess that may forever tarnish his militant early ‘90s catalog with some listeners.

But he’s not the only artist ripe to be heard with new ears. Earlier this year, some stars disappointed their following during a heightened political moment after the police killing of George Floyd. There were some entertainers who spoke up for the protesters, but there was also a deafening silence from stars like Kendrick Lamar. He had spent the previous decade exploring the nature of the Black American experience but had nothing publicly to say about the very real pain we were all dealing with after Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s police killings — although he did make an appearance at a protest in his hometown. There are millions of fans eager to support his next work, but some may feel like they have a new context to engage him as someone who, while talented, might not be as politically passionate as his music would indicate.