People who were at the infamous Capitol riot earlier this year have been getting exposed, and now a rapper has found himself in trouble after showing up to the Capitol, taking photos, and using one of them on an album cover.

Newsweek reports that Virginia-based rapper Bugzie The Don (real name Antionne DeShaun Brodnax) was pictured sitting on top of a SWAT truck as rioters stormed the Capitol building behind him. The image was used as the cover art for his album The Capitol, which was released in March.

pic.twitter.com/RvWyvWiyl3 — BUGZIE THE DON x THE CAPITAL ON ALL PLATFORMS!! (@BUGZIETHEDON) February 8, 2021

Bugzie told the FBI that he was in DC on the day of the riot to shoot a music video. He also said he followed protestors and entered the building, but did so peacefully. He walked around, took photos and videos inside, and said he did not enter any office or chambers, nor did he engage in any violence or theft. He also noted that while inside, he received messages from friends informing him that video of him walking around was broadcast live on CNN.

In March, the rapper was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.