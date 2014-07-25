Rascal Flatts Covered ‘Kickstart My Heart’ And Motley Crue Says It’s ‘Their Song Now’

YouTube

On August 19, that strange, unlikely section of music’s Venn diagram that features an overlap of manufactured pop country and 80s hair metal fans will be happier than ever at the release of “Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Motley Crue.” The album features such “outlaw” acts as Florida Georgia Line, LeAnn Rimes, Big & Rich, The Cadillac Three (I’ve never missed a band like I miss American Bang) and The Mavericks, as well as country’s No. 1 BADASS PARTY BRO P*SSY SLAYER, Brantley Gilbert. Never before have I been so confused over the definition of the word outlaw as I am today, but that isn’t the matter at hand.

The Crue’s greatest hits are all on display for this one-of-a-kind album, with the singles for Justin Moore’s “Home Sweet Home” and The Mavericks’ truly unique take on “Dr. Feelgood” currently available for download, but leading off the album is country western bar karaoke night contest winners Rascal Flatts with probably my favorite mindless rock song of the 80s, “Kickstart My Heart.” Just like they did with Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway,” Gary LeVox and Co. have taken “Kickstart My Heart” and made it their own song, playing it at shows as recently as last month. It’s… it’s something.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx also sat down to discuss their thoughts on some of the songs from this “Nashville Outlaws” album, and I don’t know if it’s the years of hardcore drug abuse or plastic surgery that has sucked the emotion from Neil’s face, but he doesn’t seem too thrilled with what he’s hearing. At least Sixx is able to play the politician and find the good in all of this.

If Motley Crue has truly given “Kickstart My Heart” to Rascal Flatts, then words cannot describe how sad I am today. It’s like Nelson handing off “Love and Affection” to Jedward.