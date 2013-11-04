A Rat In A Six-Sided Cage: Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Is Reportedly Buying TNA Wrestling

Here’s something you may not know: Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins loves pro wrestling and runs his own independent wrestling promotion. He’s even made local furniture commercials about it.
The reason I say you may not know this is because Corgan’s involvement in wrestling gets discovered by someone at a mainstream sports blog every few months, they write it up as a breaking story and it circulates as Hot Newz until people start tweeting me with OMG CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS? Yes. Yes I can. I watched his promotion’s match at National Pro Wrestling Day this year. It was horrible. (Yes, National Pro Wrestling Day is a thing.)
So, speaking of Billy Corgan and horrible wrestling, today’s big rumor is that Corgan is interested in purchasing TNA Wrestling, aka Impact Wrestling, aka The Place Where All The WWE Guys Go When WWE Doesn’t Want Them Anymore, And Also Samoa Joe Is There. Catch the news the first time it goes around!
Via Alternative Nation:
“I have heard from a second hand source who is close to a key figure in the rumored TNA Wrestling sales discussions who has verified that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is far along in his talks to purchase the company. This source went as far to say that he believes it is a “done deal” that Corgan will buy TNA, though the source didn’t know what percentage Corgan will be purchasing or the specifics of the deal. The source also says that Corgan has recently made a connection to somebody very wealthy, though it is not known if this party would have anything to do with the deal.”
I’ve been following up with various “dirt sheets” that report wrestling news to see if anyone has any additional information, but “report” in the wrestling journalism world means “copy and paste whatever paragraphs you can find and add nothing,” so here we are. Personally I think Corgan’s ability to book a wrestling show is pretty suspect — Resistance Pro’s match at NPWD was built around how hilarious it is to beat up women and got “domestic violence” chants from the sweatiest, loneliest guys you can imagine — but ANYTHING would be a good change of pace for TNA. They’ve been a company defined by putting all of their eggs in one basket and then curb-stomping the shit out of the basket, so who knows? I just want the next Smashing Pumpkins album to have someone yelling STAY TUNED FOR BELLATOR in the middle of songs.
I can offer some breaking news: Billy Corgan’s lending a Smashing Pumpkins song to the intro video for TNA Lockdown 2009.
Kinda miss that wacky ring, not gonna lie.
This might be TNA Impact’s Zwan Song.
+1
Zwanestly
Ha! Thread over. +1
+1 stop the fight!
Obligatory “WHAT ARE DESTROYING GOURDS DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE!?” post
THAT PUMPKIN HIS BROKEN IN HALF!
I hope they redesign the impact zone ceiling with cardboard stars and moons hanging from fishing line, and some naked mermaids floating right over the ring. Oh, and top hats for everyone.
I want to go back in time and tell a 15 year old version of me that Billy Corgan owns a pro wrestling league and that Maynard James Keenan owns a successful winery and just watch young me’s head explode
Don’t know what else to add to this conversation other than:
“Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins.”
“Joseph Park, smiling politely.”
+HULLABALOOZA
“Gee, I don’t know, EY. Are you sure it’s safe to take a cannon ball to the gut?”
“Trust me, you’ll be fiiine!”
I have to say as someone who lives in the Chicago area Resistance pro has some good matches and shows, now the NPWD match sucked out loud but the promotion itself is decent.
If you were here, I would touch you, because you said sucked out loud, and I think that phrase should be used more often in casual conversation.
So who should buy Chikara? I’m pulling for The Aquabats.
Given their show on The Hub, I would be 100% cool with that. It’s like the Batman ’66 of right now and Chikara would fit in perfectly with that type of world.
“The world is a vampire,” said Count Corgan, “and so am I!” #NaNoWriMoOpeners
Billy Corgan doesn’t really do much to help me defend being a wrestling fan.
Well, he’s isn’t as blatant about it as ICP, you know.
Just think, if he maintains the status quo of TNA, the end is the beginning is the end. Of course, if he rebuilds and turns TNA around people will praise him and tell Tales of scorched earth. Ava Adore will be the new TNA knockouts champ in 6 months. Book it.
/sorry, I’m terrible at this.
TNA is already melencoly and infinitely sad, so I think this zero should stay away.
He might be a good manager for Emo Sting though when he faces Undertaker at Wrestlemania this year!
“Resistance Pro’s match at NPWD was built around how hilarious it is to beat up women”
Haven’t I read accounts of you enjoying matches pitting men against women in the past? Because any way you slice that situation, it’s still a chick getting physical with a dude and that dude reciprocatin’.
I guess Billy wants TNA to succeed so he could then send a memo to WWE: “Please don’t stop, it’s lonely at the top.” [/DoomsdayClock]