A Rat In A Six-Sided Cage: Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Is Reportedly Buying TNA Wrestling

Here’s something you may not know: Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins loves pro wrestling and runs his own independent wrestling promotion. He’s even made local furniture commercials about it.

The reason I say you may not know this is because Corgan’s involvement in wrestling gets discovered by someone at a mainstream sports blog every few months, they write it up as a breaking story and it circulates as Hot Newz until people start tweeting me with OMG CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS? Yes. Yes I can. I watched his promotion’s match at National Pro Wrestling Day this year. It was horrible. (Yes, National Pro Wrestling Day is a thing.)

So, speaking of Billy Corgan and horrible wrestling, today’s big rumor is that Corgan is interested in purchasing TNA Wrestling, aka Impact Wrestling, aka The Place Where All The WWE Guys Go When WWE Doesn’t Want Them Anymore, And Also Samoa Joe Is There. Catch the news the first time it goes around!

Via Alternative Nation:

“I have heard from a second hand source who is close to a key figure in the rumored TNA Wrestling sales discussions who has verified that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is far along in his talks to purchase the company. This source went as far to say that he believes it is a “done deal” that Corgan will buy TNA, though the source didn’t know what percentage Corgan will be purchasing or the specifics of the deal. The source also says that Corgan has recently made a connection to somebody very wealthy, though it is not known if this party would have anything to do with the deal.”

I’ve been following up with various “dirt sheets” that report wrestling news to see if anyone has any additional information, but “report” in the wrestling journalism world means “copy and paste whatever paragraphs you can find and add nothing,” so here we are. Personally I think Corgan’s ability to book a wrestling show is pretty suspect — Resistance Pro’s match at NPWD was built around how hilarious it is to beat up women and got “domestic violence” chants from the sweatiest, loneliest guys you can imagine — but ANYTHING would be a good change of pace for TNA. They’ve been a company defined by putting all of their eggs in one basket and then curb-stomping the shit out of the basket, so who knows? I just want the next Smashing Pumpkins album to have someone yelling STAY TUNED FOR BELLATOR in the middle of songs.

I can offer some breaking news: Billy Corgan’s lending a Smashing Pumpkins song to the intro video for TNA Lockdown 2009.

Kinda miss that wacky ring, not gonna lie.