Red Bull Music Festival Is Debuting In Atlanta And Returning To Chicago In 2019

In February, Red Bull hosted Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, and now it has been revealed that there are two more fests on the way this year: Red Bull Music Festival will host its first Atlanta edition this year, and quickly after that, it will return to Chicago for another festival there. It’s all happening in November, and between both events, the lineups includes Teyana Taylor, Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Saba, Smino, and others.

The Atlanta festival goes down between November 1 and 15, and will feature Teyana Taylor’s ‘House Of Petunia’; Denzel Curry’s alter ego Zeltron and Joey Badass going head-to-head in a lyrical battle; Ari Lennox; trap originators Shawty Redd, Zaytoven and Lex Luger discussing the genre; a photography exhibition from Gunner Stahl; A CAMP show from Yung Baby Tate; Coach K giving an Atlanta music lecture; OHSO’s Bounce Dat; and more.

Meanwhile, the Chicago edition takes place from November 17 to 30, and includes Lupe Fiasco performing Food & Liquor in full, Tierra Whack headlining her first Chicago show, Theaster Gates curating Black Monastic at Garfield Park Conservatory, two days of Saba and Pivot Gang’s John Walt Day benefit celebrations, Jamila Woods stripping down Legacy! Legacy!, Smino’s Zero Fatigue collective, and other goings-on.

Learn more about Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta here, and learn more about Red Bull Music Festival Chicago here.