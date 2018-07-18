Getty Image

Every year, the Red Bull Music Festival touches down in different cities around the globe, bringing with it an incredible lineup of emerging talent and bonafide superstars. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Red Bull’s Music Academy, and so they decided to pull out all the stops for their latest month-long series of shows in Berlin, unveiling an impressive and diverse lineup of artists.

Heading up the bill in Germany is none other than Pusha-T, whose Kanye West-produced, seven-track album Daytona might just be the best rap project of 2018 thus far. Next to him is Janelle Monae, whose third studio album Dirty Computer has laid heavy claim among a bevy of critics — yours truly included — as the best overall album of 2018. In addition to that incredible one-two punch, Red Bull is also hosting Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin, Nina Kraviz, and Jeff Mills for a variety of different performances and lectures. The former two, OPN and Jlin in particular, plan on creating works for the world premiere of the Symphonic Sound System, a new 4D spatial sound system in partnership with MONOM, which I’m sure will send people away with widened eyeballs.

