Getty Image

Last year, it was revealed that the traveling Red Bull Music Festival would be returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017, and since then, it’s been rolling out its lineup in multiple installments. Now, the festival has announced its final lineup, and some interesting additions have found their way onto the bill.

The newly announced artists include the Sun Ra Arkestra, who, among many other appearances, joined Solange and Earl Sweatshirt at a Radio City show. Also added were pioneering drone metal group Earth, New Age musician Iasos (who will be performing during a full moon), and screenings on films The Decline Of Western Civilization, Wattstax, Grateful Dead Movie, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; Foxes, Desperate Teenage Lovedolls, and Ava DuVernay’s debut film This Is The Life.

The fest was already stacked before this announcement. Most notably, it is led by the kick-off of Robyn’s US tour, her first shows in Los Angeles since 2010. There’s also a special Valentine’s Day show titled “Heartbeats: A Night With Rae Sremmurd And Guests,” a performance from CupcakKe, and a “unique auditory installation” based on the Red Dead Redemption 2 score that features “a full ensemble performance featuring [composer] Woody Jackson, experimental Indonesian duo Senyawa, and more musicians featured on the game’s score.”

Learn more about Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles and get tickets at the event website.