Getty Image

The Red Bull Music Festival is returning to the City of Angels this year – today the second phase of the 2019 line-up was unveiled, adding to an already impressive roster of acts and events. The festival’s quest is to “explore how music intersects with film, gaming, photography and more,” and the rich, versatile programming they’ve planned throughout the month of February shows that they’re not just talk.

Some of the new acts announced today include a special Producers Roundtable with Sounwave, Mixedbyali and Tae Beast, performances from CupcakKe and Trina, and an ambitious film series named Center Channel. Films slated to screen at Center Channel include the Los Angeles premiere of The Mountain, starring widely-beloved (and recent best-selling jazz musician) Jeff Goldblum, and Selena, featuring an exclusive Q&A with cast members. The festival will also be partnering with the City of Los Angeles as part of the Compose LA platform, showcasing the city’s most leading contemporary music spaces and avant-garde composers. Like we said – nearly all bases covered.

Previously announced events include the kick-off of Swedish pop star Robyn‘s first two North American tour dates (and her first LA shows since 2010) at the Hollywood Palladium, a Woody Jackson-reimagined score and auditory installation for Red Dead Redemption 2, and a special Valentine’s Day show headlined by CupcakKe and Trina.

Red Bull Music Festival events will take place from February 7 to 28. To find the full lineup and purchase tickets, click here.