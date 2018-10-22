Staples Center played host to a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and in the fourth quarter, it was also a site of an on-court brawl. Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden, which itself wasn’t that outrageous, but shortly after that, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul started throwing punches at each other, a fight that began after Rondo spit on Paul. Ultimately, the end result was that Ingram, Rondo, and Paul all got ejected from the game (and later received suspensions), but they weren’t the only ones who got tossed from the arena.
Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is a fixture at Lakers games, and as Paul was leaving the court, he crossed paths with Kiedis, who pointed and shouted at the point guard. After continuing to yell and sticking up a choice finger, Kiedis was also ejected from the game.
Aside from getting kicked out of the Staples Center, Kiedis has also been working on a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album. He recently said that the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway will be released in 2019. He also previously said that the band will probably work on the album with Danger Mouse: “I think it’s good to work with the same guy again. I think we owe it to ourselves to start from the beginning with this guy and see what we can accomplish.”
