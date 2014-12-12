Report: Ariana Grande Demands To Be ‘Carried Like A Baby’ When She’s Tired Of Walking

Getty Image

Anime character Ariana Grande is maybe, possibly, clearly a future serial killer. That’s obvious. But there’s an interesting rumor crawling around that Mini-Mariah also demands to be carried around like a baby (or a Baby). Here’s the not-at-all dubious-sounding report:

“Her new rule is that she has to be carried — literally carried like a baby — when she doesn’t feel like walking. She says that she doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor,” says a source, who witnessed the 21-year-old get a lift from her staff while filming her latest music video and again at rehearsals for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Via)

Considering the supermarket tabloid source (Life & Style), you’re wise to be skeptical. But!

That’s Ariana being carried… like a baby. Plus, don’t forget our award-winning investigation.

Wake up, sheeple. Ariana Grande: baby diva (Baby Diva, out in theaters next fall).

Via Life & Style