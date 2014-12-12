Report: Ariana Grande Demands To Be ‘Carried Like A Baby’ When She’s Tired Of Walking

#Ariana Grande
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.12.14 21 Comments
460269184

Getty Image

Anime character Ariana Grande is maybe, possibly, clearly a future serial killer. That’s obvious. But there’s an interesting rumor crawling around that Mini-Mariah also demands to be carried around like a baby (or a Baby). Here’s the not-at-all dubious-sounding report:

“Her new rule is that she has to be carried — literally carried like a baby — when she doesn’t feel like walking. She says that she doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor,” says a source, who witnessed the 21-year-old get a lift from her staff while filming her latest music video and again at rehearsals for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Via)

Considering the supermarket tabloid source (Life & Style), you’re wise to be skeptical. But!

That’s Ariana being carried… like a baby. Plus, don’t forget our award-winning investigation.

Wake up, sheeple. Ariana Grande: baby diva (Baby Diva, out in theaters next fall).

Via Life & Style

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEBABIESPop Stars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP