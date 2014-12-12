Report: Ariana Grande Demands To Be ‘Carried Like A Baby’ When She’s Tired Of Walking

Anime character Ariana Grande is maybe, possibly, clearly a future serial killer. That’s obvious. But there’s an interesting rumor crawling around that Mini-Mariah also demands to be carried around like a baby (or a Baby). Here’s the not-at-all dubious-sounding report:
“Her new rule is that she has to be carried — literally carried like a baby — when she doesn’t feel like walking. She says that she doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor,” says a source, who witnessed the 21-year-old get a lift from her staff while filming her latest music video and again at rehearsals for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Via)
Considering the supermarket tabloid source (Life & Style), you’re wise to be skeptical. But!
That’s Ariana being carried… like a baby. Plus, don’t forget our award-winning investigation.
Wake up, sheeple. Ariana Grande: baby diva (Baby Diva, out in theaters next fall).
There’s no way I can respond to this without sounding creepy.
ditto
Jenna Maroney would be so pissed, she was the first to act like a sexy baby!
We are truly privileged to be able to witness on the twenty first century equivalent of trashy tabloid pages a human’s Michael Jackson-esque development into a stunted Pan-like mental child.
I would breastfeed her
I’m sorry but I can’t help but find people that are attracted to her creepy. I get that shes legal but she legitimately has the body of a 12 year old. Just my opinion.
Isn’t that the dream?
So, is it less creepy or more creepy to be attracted to Lorde, who isn’t legal but looks 20-something?
That’s disgusting. How dare you. That delicious body doesn’t look a day over 11.
Lorde is a 45 year old man from Colorado.
I can’t make a bit of sense out of either all this supposed weirdo behavior of hers, or the internet’s apparent mission to ascribe such weirdness to her. I guess a lot of pop starlets have rumors, but Grande really seems to have an overabundance of them.
If it’s good enough for Bieber, it’s good enough for…who’s this again?
How does it work? Does she ring a bell and they have to carry her or does she just fall to the ground in protest of walking?
My brother used to be the event manager for the arena in town where all the big musicians play and he said Prince makes similar demands. Though he doesn’t ask to be carried he does demand that his feet never hit the concrete thereby necessitating red carpet to be laid out everywhere. He also requires a golf cart with a little red carpet square in case he needs to drive around and stand next to it. He also wants all the lights in the hallway leading to his dressing room to be swapped out for purple ones.
The Uproxx staff version of Fuck, Marry, or KIll:
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, or John Mulaney,
With a caveat:
Kill Mulaney (while no one is watching).
F#ck Bieber (with a rusty hammer).
Marry Grande (for a long weekend)
Kill Bieber
Fuck Grande (She’s legal…right?)
Marry Mulaney
I know for a fact I can drive Mulaney to suicide if he’s married to me. So I get a two-fer.
Fuck that little twink Mulaney with a prison made toothbrush shank
Kill Bieber with said shank.
Marry Grande. Because she likes black guyyyyyyyyyys.
Delicious
She’s adorable & prissy! If she wants to get carried around, she should get carried around!
Another ENTITLED, EGOMANIAC, ATTENTION SEEKING kid celebrity. People that do this shit, should be ignored at all costs.