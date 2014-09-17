Report: Avril Lavigne And Chad Kroeger Are On The Verge Of Divorce

Getty Image

Avril Lavigne and Nickelback head ramen-head Chad Kroeger are ready to welcome divorce “with arms wide open,” according to reports. Oh wait, sorry, that was Creed. Anyway, despite the fact that Kroeger gifted his darling wife with an obnoxious 17-carat diamond ring for their one year anniversary last month, apparently it takes more than diamonds the size of Charlie Sheen’s crack rocks to make a marriage work.

‘It’s over,’ a source said in the September 29 edition of Us Weekly. ‘He has been going around L.A. and telling people that they’re divorcing.’ On August 30, the 29-year-old pop-punk diva wasn’t wearing her wedding ring as she left the Chateau Marmont with gal pals. The rocking lovebirds – who have a combined net worth of $105 million – are now mostly missing from each other’s Twitter and Instagram feeds. ‘Chad is just a complete jerk in the way he talks to her, and the way he talks to people in general,’ a Lavigne pal told the mag. ‘A lot of her friends don’t like him.’

Well … I don’t know that you have to be personally affiliated to Avril Lavigne to dislike Chad Kroeger, but I guess that’s neither here nor there. So what’s next for Avril, since the trend in her choice of husbands seems to be skewing older and douchier? Anyone know if Fred Durst is single?

(Daily Mail via Defamer)