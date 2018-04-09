Rhye’s Sensual Songwriting Gets A Candlelit Treatment For Their Intimate Tiny Desk Concert

Deputy Music Editor
04.09.18

In a recent RX feature, Mike Milosh discussed Rhye’s recently released sophomore album, Blood. He noted that the band’s extensive touring behind their debut played a huge role in the record’s sound. “The amount of touring that I’ve done caused me to rethink how I want to write the songs,” Milosh said. “I don’t want to be scrambling to figure out how to convert something that uses a lot of soft synths and editing techniques that are used to do some rhymical things. So, I really wanted this record to be a link to the live sound.”

That kind of approach makes seeing Rhye perform live pretty special, as it demonstrates just how primed for a concert experience the new songs are. This is particularly true of the Los Angeles-based project’s recent visit to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, where the band played a rare nighttime set at the famed locale. To set the mood, dozens of fake candles cover every spare inch of desk and shelving, as the band unleashed a sensual set of their woozy, romantic tunes.

Check out Rhye’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts above, and look for their recently released (and quite good) album, Blood, out now on Loma Vista.

Around The Web

TAGSNPRRHYETiny Desk Concert

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP