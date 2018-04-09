In a recent RX feature, Mike Milosh discussed Rhye’s recently released sophomore album, Blood. He noted that the band’s extensive touring behind their debut played a huge role in the record’s sound. “The amount of touring that I’ve done caused me to rethink how I want to write the songs,” Milosh said. “I don’t want to be scrambling to figure out how to convert something that uses a lot of soft synths and editing techniques that are used to do some rhymical things. So, I really wanted this record to be a link to the live sound.”

That kind of approach makes seeing Rhye perform live pretty special, as it demonstrates just how primed for a concert experience the new songs are. This is particularly true of the Los Angeles-based project’s recent visit to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, where the band played a rare nighttime set at the famed locale. To set the mood, dozens of fake candles cover every spare inch of desk and shelving, as the band unleashed a sensual set of their woozy, romantic tunes.

Check out Rhye’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts above, and look for their recently released (and quite good) album, Blood, out now on Loma Vista.