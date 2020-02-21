With of the more surprising tracks to be received this year, Miami Heat legends Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem — who goes by the name UD — join Rick Ross and Raphael Saadiq for a new joint record in “Season Ticket Holder.” With Ross and Haslem both being Miami-born celebrities and Wade creating and leaving quite the legacy in the city, the track stands as the epitome of a “for the city” anthem.

Revealing the track’ss existence earlier this week on Good Morning America, Wade described how the collaboration came to life. “I wanted to get on one song, one day,” he said. “Rick Ross, who’s a good friend of mine, reached out and said ‘D, let’s do a track for the city. So my last year I filmed a song with Rick Ross called ‘Season Ticket Holder.'”

Combining Wade and Haslem’s chemistry on top of Saadiq musical touch, “Season Ticket Holder” is a decent output from the group of artists. The song also comes after Wade both supported his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, who declared her gender as a girl last week and dealt with negative unwarranted comments from the likes of Boosie Badazz and Young Thug who expressed disagreement with Wade’s support.

The track also arrives as the NBA will celebrate Wade’s career with the L3gacy Celebration this weekend. The celebration will include the retiring of Wade’s #3 jersey with the Heat and the screening of his D. Wade: Life Unexpected documentary.

Press play on “Season Ticket Holder” above.