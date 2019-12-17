Rick Ross And Gunplay Cruise The Ocean In A Yacht In Their ‘Nobody’s Favorite’ Video

Fresh off helping Travis Barker launch his record label with their song “Gimme Brain” last week, Rick Ross is presumably closing out 2019 with the release of the music video for “Nobody’s Favorite” with Gunplay.

“Nobody’s Favorite” is the third track from Ross’ 10th album, Port Of Miami 2, a record that garnered critical acclaim and may end up being Ross’ magnum opus. Directed by Shula The Don, the video’s set in Ross’ hometown of Miami.

The video starts with Ross in a “business meeting.” One of Ross’ colleagues hands him a phone to confirm a hit, but after he hangs up, Gunplay stands up and ironically sets up to attack the guy that handed Ross the phone from behind. Once Ross and Gunplay handle their business, the two celebrate the rest of the video by pouring Belaire bottles into some of their lady friends’ mouths, smoking, and taking their party to the water in a yacht. The video ends with Ross on the yacht with three lady friends, as he arrives near another ship smiling to pick up “the shipment.”

Before releasing the “Nobody’s Favorite” video, it was revealed that Ross is a guest on XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever.

Port Of Miami 2 is out now via Epic Records. Get it here, and read our review here.

Watch the “Nobody’s Favorite” video in the clip above.