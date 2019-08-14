It’s a big time in the history of rap for Rick Ross. The MMG boss released his 10th solo album, Port Of Miami 2, Friday, essentially stamping his legacy (if he hadn’t already done so). Tuesday night, Ross performed the second single, “Big Tyme,” featuring Swizz Beatz on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After a vintage over-the-top intro by Fallon with him displaying a vinyl of Port Of Miami 2, Ross and Swizz appeared centerstage. Swizz picked up where Fallon left off, encouraging crowd engagement before the beat dropped and kept the audience of likely-not-Rick-Ross-fans screaming throughout the set.

“New York City, make some noise one time,” Swizz Beatz said. “I go by the name of Swizz Beatz the monster. I’m here with Just Blaze and the Blazettes. Rick Ross on the poetry. Do you feel good tonight? Make some noise.”

Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 is currently available to stream, following-up his 2017 effort, Rather You Than Me. The release features a host of guests, including Wale, Meek Mill, Drake, Teyana Taylor, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and the late Nipsey Hussle. The release is ostensibly a sequel to his 2006 debut album of the same name.

You can stream Port Of Miami 2 here.