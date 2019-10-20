Rico Nasty Claims She Was The Victim Of A Racist ‘Attack’ Over A Parking Spot

Rico Nasty took to Twitter to share an alarming experience. The “Fashion Week” rapper claimed she was the victim of a racist attack that happened over the weekend.

According to the rapper, someone threatened to call the police on her during an argument over a parking spot. “Lmao racist people love being like ‘DID U THREATEN ME ILL CAWL THE COPZ,'” she wrote.

Lmao racist people love being like “DID U THREATEN ME ILL CAWL THE COPZ” — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

One fan asked if she had been “attacked racially” and Nasty confirmed it was the case. “I got attacked last night,” she wrote. “He started with ‘you people’ that’s when I knew.”

I got attacked last night . He started with “you people” that’s when I knew . https://t.co/lKwYfxr1Tp — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

She then said the entire incident was over a parking spot.

All over a parking spot tbh .we was so disgusted. — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

One fan suggested that Rico should have retaliated and “smacked” the perpetrator, but she responded that he would have sued her after Googling her name and finding out who she was.

So he could google my name and sue me . Lol no https://t.co/JIiEarzrzS — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

During the incident, she thought about all the people who have gotten seriously injured or killed when those situations escalate. She said it made her “want to cry” because she knew she hadn’t done anything wrong but was still placed in a dangerous situation because she didn’t know what the other person was capable of.

But what I did do was think about all the people who have gotten killed in situations like that . It made me want to cry . Cause I ain’t even do shit . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

Rico also thanked the person she was with for not causing the situation to escalate.

Shout out the men that was with me too . For not escalating the situation bro cause .. smh … niggas really could have spazzed — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 19, 2019

Thankfully, Rico left the situation unharmed and said the entire ordeal made her learn a lesson.