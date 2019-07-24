Rico Nasty Channels Lil Uzi Vert’s Trademark Flow On The Whimsical ‘Time Flies’

Lil Uzi Vert may be metaphorically handcuffed by his label, but it looks like Rico Nasty has taken it on herself to provide all the whimsical, cotton candy trap that Uzi can’t with her new song, “Time Flies.” While Rico broke out in 2018 by departing from her original “sugar trap” sound for harder-edged, rawer, punk-tinged scream rap, it looks like she’s ready to remind her listeners of her cartoonish roots on the new song, which finds her reminiscing on the days of her come-up, when friends wondering when she’d blow.

It looks like that time is now. Rico not only introduced herself to the world with the standout mixtape Nasty last year, she secured a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshman cover, which debuted just after the release of her well-received EP Anger Management earlier this year. That appearance also came on the heels of the fan favorite Doja Cat single “Tia Tamera,” which turned out to be either rapper’s biggest hit to date.

She’s also begun to work with new brand partnerships, including an appearance in the inaugural edition of Skullcandy’s 12 Moods campaign. Rico is most definitely on the way and just in the nick of time.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

