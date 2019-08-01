Wednesday night, Rico Nasty released a remix of Pop Smoke’s “Welcome To The Party.” The loose single is Rico’s second track released in as many months, as last month the 22-year-old artist gave her fans “Time Flies”. Straying away from her typical delivery on the latter for a more melodic approach, Rico returns to her intense form with her latest release. In addition, Rico’s latest full-length release is her nine-track mixtape with Kenny Beats, Anger Management, released in April via Sugar Trap.

Continuing her lightning-speed bar approach displayed during her XXL Freshman cypher, Rico gets off almost half of a 16-bar verse in less than 10 seconds.

“You know I came from the bottom / Until I walk into the party, do you know that it ain’t a party,” Rico says during her verse. “If we talking cash then I got a lotta / Riding in a coupe blacker than Obama / I just signed a new deal and it got three commas.”

While it’s debatable if Rico bests Pop Smoke with her version of the viral hit, Rico’s “Welcome To The Party” remix should hold over fans until her major-label album debut.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.