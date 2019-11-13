Rihanna is the new Frank Ocean, in the sense that eager fans won’t stop bugging her about her next album, which she calls a “priority” despite her busy schedule. She’s kept a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing, but occasionally it seems she must draw a hard line between her work-life balance and “negativity” surrounding her long-awaited followup to Anti.

Earlier today, she posted a selfie to Instagram with a caption apologizing to her friends, family, and coworkers whom she’s been neglecting due to work, but it seems even they are losing patience waiting for new music. One of them, Jahleel Weaver, Fenty’s junior creative director, decided to address the elephant “in the room” directly, wondering, “Where’s the album heaux?!!!”

Rihanna took up the challenge, jokingly replying, “I don’t need this kinda negativity in my life! BLOCKT.”

Of course, Rihanna didn’t really block Weaver, whom Complex notes seems to be friendly with the singer/his boss, who directly benefits from her current and continued focus on fashion due to his position.

Still, it seems even those on the fashion side of the Fenty business empire can’t wait to hear what she’s been working on musically for the past three years — almost four, since Anti dropped in January 2016. At least she has a good reason for taking so long.