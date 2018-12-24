Rihanna Confirms That She’s Releasing A New Album in 2019

Getty Image

Just in time for the holidays, Rihanna has given us the ultimate gift — the promise of new music coming soon.

Rihanna’s ninth studio album and follow-up to 2016’s fantastic ANTI will arrive sometime in 2019, according to the singer herself. In a post promoting her Fenty Beauty line, a fan in the comments asked “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna replied “2019.”

Earlier this year, the pop icon reassured fans on Instagram that new tunes were coming soon, but this is the first confirmation Rihanna has given about a 2019 release date. In Vogue earlier this year, the singer shared details about what the new music would sound like — reggae-inspired, and influenced by Bob Marley and producer Supa Dups.

Since ANTI was released in 2016, Rihanna has certainly kept busy. In 2017, she made her acting debut on the TV series Bates Motel, and this summer she co-starred in Ocean’s 8. She launched the beauty line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty, and she’ll star with another of music’s biggest names, Donald Glover, in the upcoming film Guava Island. Even as Rihanna is taking over the film, fashion, and beauty industries, we’re grateful she found time to record another legendary album. 2019 can’t come fast enough.