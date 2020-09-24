When Rihanna launched her size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage X Fenty in 2018, it took the fashion industry by storm. After a wildly successful two years, Rihanna’s company is now expanding their reach. Savage X Fenty has announced their first-ever menswear line, and it’s launching soon.

Ranging from $13 to $70, the 11-piece Savage X Fenty collection consists of men’s boxers, boxer briefs, as well as a smoking jacket paired with satin pajama-style pants. For the face of the brand, Rihanna tapped Diddy’s son Christian Combs, who she’s known since he was just 11 years old.

SAVAGE x FENTY MEN IS COMING pic.twitter.com/XLFcfidngR — amani (@amaniaIx) September 24, 2020

.@savagexfenty first ever menswear collection is here!! pic.twitter.com/THSPMoBZd4 — Savage X News (@savagexnews) September 24, 2020

Of course, no clothing line launch is complete without a fashion show. Last year’s Savage X Fenty 2019 fashion show boasted appearances from Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Normani, A$AP Ferg, and Fat Joe. This year, artists like Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and more will be gracing the stage. About the upcoming fashion show, Combs told GQ this year’s event, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, will be just as showstopping: “Fasten your seat belts, get some popcorn, and get to the TV for some amazingness. It’s gonna be sexy,” he says. “A lot of special guests — and King Combs at the climax.”

Check out promotional photos of the new menswear line above.

Savage X Fenty’s menswear line launches 10/2. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.