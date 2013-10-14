Rihanna’s Racy Tweets Lead To The Arrest Of A Strip Club Owner In Thailand

When we last checked in with R&B star and noted social media travel correspondent Rihanna, she was using Twitter to give a hungover review of a colorful strip club in Thailand that she frequented while in the country for her Diamonds World Tour. And by “colorful,” I mean…

Well — and I think this is a good lesson for all small business owners to remember — it turns out you can’t have your employees running around pulling live animals and razor blades out of their downstairs areas for the enjoyment of visiting pop stars, so the owner of the club was arrested over the weekend.

Local district chief Weera Kerdsirimongkon said the man was arrested Saturday as part of a crackdown on shows featuring naked dancers. “Authorities found out about this bar the morning after Rihanna tweeted about it, but we were not able to catch them violating the law until Saturday night,” Weera said. “We had been waiting for them and finally caught them red-handed.” Weera said the bar owner could face up to one month’s imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht ($1,900). [AP]

If you’re keeping score, this brings the total number of arrests in Thailand that are directly related to Rihanna’s social media accounts to three, as last month two men were arrested for allowing her to take a picture with an endangered slow loris on a Thai beach. This means there’s a possibility — a small one, yes, but not one we can rule out at this point — that Rihanna and the government of Thailand are working together as part of the greatest sting operation in history.