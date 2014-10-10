Robert Plant Slipped Stephen Colbert The Greatest Gift Of All: Weed

#Stephen Colbert
10.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, who probably has enough money to actually buy a stairway to Heaven, was on The Colbert Report last night to play some tunes from his new album, Lullabye and…The Ceaseless Roar (which sounds like the name of a killer Smashing Pumpkins b-side), and slip Stephen Colbert a present. A joint, he gave him a joint, or for the purposes of Colbert’s lawyers, a fancy cigarette.

Plant is in Peak Plant mode the entire interview, calling his pet “Arthur, the once and future dog,” throwing shade at Canada, and something about his musical journey. I’m not really sure what he was talking about there — me thinks he was under the influence of…something.

“Rainbow”

“Little Maggie”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSLED ZEPPELINROBERT PLANTSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP