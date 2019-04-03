Robyn Parties In Ibiza In Her Casual, DIY-Style ‘Between The Lines’ Video

Since Robyn’s songs are usually a ton of fun, the videos for them are similarly spirited. She’s approached that ethos in different ways when it comes to Honey, though. The video for the title track is a well-produced club dance party, but she made basically the opposite kind of video for “Between The Lines.” The just-released clip is instead a very DIY-looking document of fun times in Ibiza.

Robyn wrote of the clip on Twitter, “This video for ‘Between The Lines’ shot is last summer when I spent some time in Ibiza with friends. SSION came along and captured some of it on his dv-camera. Please enjoy!” Meanwhile, SSION said of the clip:

“Robyn is one of my favorite artists to collaborate with and making this video with her allowed for a lot of playfulness in embracing the extremes of being in a place like Ibiza… the aggressive tackiness of tourist culture slapped up against the serene beach vibes… it reminded me of when I first started making videos on a mini dv camera — no pretense, DIY, run and gun… just being in the moment. We also wanted to keep the edit rude and leave in a lot of the in-camera audio of us giggling, talking and screaming — just a complete disregard for pop music video formalities to create something that feels very fun and alive.”

Watch the “Between The Lines” video above.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa Records/Interscope Records. Get it here.

