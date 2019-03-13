Watch Robyn’s Rapturous Performance Of ‘Ever Again’ On ‘Colbert’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Robyn is one of the greatest live performers touring today. Her live shows, for those lucky enough to attend them, are are a cathartic haven. The Swedish singer is playing some of the biggest venues she has ever booked in North America on her Honey tour, but with many fans still unable to get tickets or get up to one of the select cities she’s playing, a TV performance might be the closest we’ll get to hearing her newest Honey performed live.

Still, this particular TV performance isn’t too bad a consolation prize. Robyn guested on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, performing album closer (and fan favorite) “Ever Again.” With the stage lights turned all moody and red and Robyn completely in her zone performing, it’s easy to forget you’re watching a televised performance and not in the room dancing with her. Robyn seems to forget it, too, singing the measured determination of the song like there aren’t a dozen intrusive cameras in her face. It’s the closest some of us will get to experiencing that cathartic subway dancing moment, but that’s okay.

Watch Robyn’s performance of “Ever Again” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.