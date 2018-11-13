Interscope

Last month, Robyn, Sweden’s pop queen, released Honey, her first album in eight years, and it was worth the wait. Robyn has proven herself to be quite the live performer over the years, so fans have surely been wondering when they’ll get the chance to see Robyn bring these songs on the road and perform them on stage. Now that question has been answered, as Robyn just announced some North American and European tour dates.

Things kick off in Norway in February 2019 before making their way to North American later in the month. While on this side of the Atlantic, Robyn will perform in Los Angeles, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto.

Pre-sale for the North American dates begins today, while pre-sale for European shows begins tomorrow, all on Robyn’s website. In the tweet, Robyn also calls these “the first show dates in 2019,” which suggests that there are still more to be announced.