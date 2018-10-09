Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, And Def Leppard Head Up This Year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

10.09.18

This year’s list of nominees for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been announced and probably it’s as sonically diverse a lineup of artists that that institution has put together yet. Heading up the list is Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks, ’80s hair metal icons Def Leppard, and the critically adored ’90s and ’00s alt-rock wizards Radiohead. In addition, the ballot is stuffed with the likes of Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Devo, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Roxy Music, Todd Rundgren, John Prine, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and the Zombies.

This is the first time that Nicks has made it onto the ballot as a solo artist. The same is true for Def Leppard, Devo, Prine, Roxy Music and Rundgren. Both Kraftwerk and LL Cool J have made it to nominee status the most times in previous years with five appearances each. As the lone hip-hop artist among the lineup this year, it’s LL’s chances in particularly are looking much stronger in 2019.

The newest entries into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame are set to be announced in December, with a ceremony to follow at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29, 2019. Last year’s class included Nina Simone, The Cars, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, and The Moody Blues.

