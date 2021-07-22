Roddy Rackzz Preaches Perseverance In His ‘Head Up’ Performance On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Today’s episode of UPROXX Sessions features another LA transplant, the Baltimore-born Def Jam rapper Roddy Rackzz, who gives a melodic performance of his trenches-to-penthouse anthem “Head Up.” Appearing in a red Supreme motocross vest and crooning over his Deeboy/JishBeatz-produced, guitar-looping track, Roddy makes a case for perseverance and determination in the face of adversity.

Roddy’s wardrobe choice isn’t just a fanciful affectation. He’s also an actual rider, who has shot commercials for Reebok and showing his dirt bike skills in the official video for “Head Up”… which I suppose would be a bit like Dame D.O.L.L.A. coming through to perform rocking his Portland Trail Blazers jersey. Among Roddy’s most popular tracks are the wistful trap banger “Never Enough” from his 2020 debut mixtape F*ck Rap and the money-hungry “Addict” featuring the DMV’s own Shy Glizzy.

Watch Roddy Rackzz’s “Head Up” performance above.

