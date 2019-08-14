Getty Image

TMZ reports that up-and-coming Compton rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested Sunday morning after an argument with his girlfriend led to domestic violence charges. The rapper allegedly grabbed his girlfriend during the verbal dispute, causing police to book him for felony domestic violence, although the woman reportedly did not need medical attention.

Roddy was released on a cash bond of $50,000, apparently in enough time to get to Anaheim for his Real Street Fest performance that same day. Roddy also shared an interview during the festival revealing that his XXL Freshman status has afforded him the attentions of Drake, with whom he says he has multiple collaborations, and the title of his upcoming major-label debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Roddy first made waves with his breakout 2018 mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II, containing the hit records “Die Young” and “Every Season.” He drew the attention of Meek Mill, who bequeathed him with a Dreamchasers chain during his tour, and of Nipsey Hussle, with whom he collaborated on the hit “Racks In The Middle.” Since then, Roddy has appeared on records with Post Malone and DJ Mustard and on the XXL Freshman list.

