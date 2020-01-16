Roddy Ricch’s Domestic Violence Case Has Been Dropped Due To Insufficient Evidence

Dropping his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial this past December, Roddy Ricch landed one of the biggest accomplishments in not only his musical career, but in all of music. Claiming the crown on two separate charts, Roddy topped Billboard‘s album and singles charts with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and “The Box,” respectively. The feat adds to a solid list of accomplishments Roddy has achieved thanks to the album, which was the first debut rap album to return to No. 1 in 15 years.

Amidst all the celebration, Roddy has also had a possible blemish wiped off his record: Back in August 2019, Roddy was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a spouse or girlfriend after an argument with his girlfriend at his Los Angeles home had become physical. While it was believed that the case was still pending, it has been revealed that the charge had been dropped for quite some time now.

According to XXL, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that they had chosen not to pursue the charges against Roddy due to a lack of evidence. The rapper was never indicted on the charge and it was dropped back in September 2019.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.