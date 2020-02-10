Roddy Ricch Beats Future And Drake On The Hot 100 For The Fourth Week In A Row

It looks like there is just no stopping “The Box.” Roddy Ricch’s surprise hit continued its Billboard chart dominance for the fifth week in a row, once again holding off Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” for the fourth week in a row. After blocking Justin despite a 6% drop in sales according to Billboard.

“Life Is Good” is in good company, however, as it becomes just the second track to log four weeks at No. 2 after Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” in 1996. It took Carey six weeks total to climb all the way into the No. 1 spot thanks to Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.” The ’90s, amirite?

Meanwhile, the rest of the top five is as follows: Post Malone’s “Circles” is No. 3, Maroon 5’s “Memories” is No. 4, and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” is No. 5. “Dance Monkey” is the first top-five entry in the last eight to be written entirely by women, after Whitney Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” did it in 2012 in the wake of Houston’s death.

“The Box” is also the 14th song released on Atlantic to lead the Hot 100 for at least five weeks. That’s a run that includes Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” (seven weeks, 2019), Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” (six weeks, 2017-18), and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” (35 weeks, 2017-2018).

Watch Roddy perform “The Box” in his late-night television debut here.

