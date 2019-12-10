Since the passing of Juice WRLD Sunday, fans, Lil Nas X, Trippie Redd, and now Roddy Ricch have paid their respects to Juice in one way or another. On The Breakfast Club Tuesday, Ricch recalled the time when his respect for Juice “grew real deep” after the two performed together at Coachella.

“We didn’t really have that much of a relationship,” Ricch says. “But one thing I did respect was when he brought me to Coachella and he played [Nipsey Hussle’s “Last Time That I Checc’d“], and I was on stage and I got to share that moment with him… My respect had grew real deep for him because of the fact that he brought me to my first Coachella.”

. @RoddyRicch speaks on the respect he had for #JuiceWRLD and perspective on dying young. Full interview is up now #PleaseExcuseMeForBeingAntisocial pic.twitter.com/EfxBlucixC — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 10, 2019

Recently, Ricch was nominated for three Grammys, including one for his song “Racks In The Middle” with Hussle. Also in the interview, Ricch recounts a full-circle moment with Kendrick Lamar. Ricch says that he initially met Lamar when he was a teenager and freestyled for him. Kendrick told Roddy he could make it, but Roddy was wary of Kendrick giving him false hope. Ricch concluded the anecdote saying that when he got on and met Kendrick again the love was genuine. Check out the full interview above.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now via Atlantic Records. Stream it here, and read our review here.

