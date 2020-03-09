Roddy Ricch’s Viral Hit ‘The Box’ Is No. 1 Once Again For A Ninth Week

2019 was the year that the world at large learned truly how much viral attention can do for a song. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” smashed the all-time Billboard Hot 100 chart record by staying in the No. 1 spot for 19 weeks, and that was thanks largely to Nas’ ability to play the world wide web like a fiddle. Now, another internet-boosted single is enjoying an extended run at the top of the charts: It was announced today that Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which became widely used in memes, is No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a ninth total week.

“The Box” has managed to keep Drake and Future’s collaboration “Life Is Good” in the No. 2 spot for eight weeks, so it is now the first song ever to spend its first eight weeks on the chart in the No. 2 spot (the previous record was four weeks).

Other talking points from the March 14-dated chart include Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” debuting at No. 5, which is her first song to open in the top 10 since “Dope” did in November 2013. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” also achieved a new peak of No. 3, which is a new high for any Dua Lipa song; “New Rules” previously peaked at No. 6.

