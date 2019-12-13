Rolling Loud Los Angeles Announces Set Times For The Sold Out Festival

The Rolling Loud festival went to Miami, the Bay Area, and New York this year, and now the fest is gearing up for one last weekend in LA. The fifth sold-out event of this year, Rolling Loud LA boasts a big-name lineup with headliners like Chance The Rapper, Young Thug, Future, and ASAP Rocky. The event will also host a tribute to the late Juice WRLD. Ahead of the opening day, the festival dropped the entire weekend’s schedule.

The festival announced the full schedule on their Instagram. With three stages, it looks like fans will have to choose between catching Chance The Rapper or Young Thug, who both headline at 11 p.m. Saturday. Festivalgoers will have the same debate Sunday when Future, Rocky, and Chief Keef headline within five minutes of each other.

Along with major headliners, Rolling Loud will host a tribute to Juice WRLD on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The rapper recently died at Chicago’s Midway Airport after having a seizure as federal agents searched his luggage for guns and drugs. The rapper was reportedly on his way to celebrate his 21st birthday party. Juice’s Rolling Loud tribute will include the late rapper’s backing band and appearances from special guests. The official tribute follows an outpouring of sympathy from fans and recognition from other musicians.

While the festival is officially sold out, resale tickets are available for purchase through Rolling Loud here. Those who can’t make it can still watch the official festival livestream on Saturday and Sunday here.