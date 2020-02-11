Rolling Loud Recaps Its Wild 2019 New York Edition With An Electrifying Video

Even though the late Juice WRLD’s presence was felt throughout the most recent Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, the last time the fan-favorite Chicago artist truly impacted the Rolling Loud crowd was at the 2019 New York edition. Today, Rolling Loud released a wild recap video showing off the energetic vibes of the festival’s second stop in The Big Apple. The video also features footage of Juice WRLD exuberant performance and hyped-up introduction of hometown newcomer Lil Tecca. Check out the recap video above.

Besides Lil Tecca and Juice WRLD, the video also highlights hometown heroes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, ASAP Rocky, Fat Joe, and Lil Tjay, along with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Skies, Young Thug, and more. Travis’ fiery set makes longer appearance, while clips of interviews with artists who performed that weekend are interspersed throughout. Unfortunately, one New York favorite who doesn’t show up is Pop Smoke, as he was barred from performing by NYPD due to alleged gang ties. The hype video not only provides an illuminating recaps of what Rolling Loud New York 2019 was like, but it also helps hype up the traveling festival’s upcoming 2020 run, which includes Miami and Portugal dates so far.

