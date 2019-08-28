Will There Ever Be Another Artist Like The Rolling Stones?

Getty / Uproxx Studios

The morning before The Rolling Stones were scheduled to perform a sold-out Los Angeles show at the Rose Bowl last week, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Dr., offered up a mysterious video teasing something happening between NASA and the band. At the concert, which was packed with fans of all ages donning band-approved apparel from throughout their 57-year existence, Downey appeared shortly before the group’s set to announce the naming of a literal rolling stone on Mars after the rock legends. It’s hard to say if the buildup was necessarily worth the payoff, but if anything, it underscored a grandeur that extends beyond performing at the biggest venues on planet earth for decades. The Rolling Stones’ influence is, truly, galactic.

The concert showcased a band with enough transcendental hits to not only fill a couple of hours on stage, but that could also leave off enough that an entire set could easily be conceived of generational tunes that were not performed. Fans of a similar age as the band sang along, but so did young people and everyone in-between. Whether you like classic rock or have just seen a Martin Scorsese film, the group has likely let itself bleed into your purview. The fact that frontman Mick Jagger originally had to postpone these concerts because of a heart procedure, only to spend the majority of his stage time frantically dancing as if powered by electricity, only exemplifies the sturdiness and ubiquity of this band. Taking into account that the median age for living human beings is estimated to be in the late-20s, for the vast majority of people alive, The Rolling Stones have always existed, and have always been undeniably important.

Philip Cosores

Now, there is an idiom that says “they don’t make them like they used to,” and it’s a phrase that often feels false. In most cases, they are making things better than ever, with technology improving exponentially (and most other areas following suit). There is a name for this, Kurzweil’s Law Of Accelerating Returns, which sort of feels like the opposite of entropy, where things gradually dissolve into chaos and disorder. With regards to music, it’s easy to look at a lack of rock stars in the vein of The Rolling Stones and think that speaks to a lack of quality or marketability. But maybe we’re just looking in the wrong places.

Because it is true, it’s almost impossible to imagine an instrument-playing rock band assuming the throne if and when The Rolling Stones decide to hang it all up. In terms of certified stadium-headlining ability, there have been few, if any, rock bands that have been able to touch such lofty heights in this century. U2 spent several decades hitting such high points, but aside from their Joshua Tree anniversary tour, they’ve shifted to more manageable arenas in recent years. Metallica can still headline a stadium thanks to their very loyal faithful, but even with their hugely recognizable brand, they just don’t have the music that is ingrained to the general public, especially outside of a song like “Enter Sandman.” Green Day has also been able to hit such peaks with ticket sales, but the sustainability of that feels very doubtful, at least without forming some sort of package deal.

There will always be bands who ascend to stadium status, but maintaining that is where it really gets tricky. Jagger noted during his performance that it was 25 years since the band had first played the Rose Bowl and 55 years since they first played Los Angeles. Stadium shows in the city might have peaked for the Stones in 1989, when they played four nights at the Coliseum, a venue of a similar size to the Rose Bowl. Any artist doing the same in 2019 is unthinkable.