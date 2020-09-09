Ronald Bell, the co-founder of the famed ’70s and ’80s band Kool & the Gang, has passed away at the age of 68. Born Khalis Bayyan, he died suddenly on Tuesday morning at his Virgin Island home with his wife Tia Sinclair Bell, according to uDiscover Music. A thriving soul group, Kool & the Gang was formed by Bell along with his brother Robert “Kool” Bell, Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, Robert “Spike” Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, and Ricky West back in 1964. The group would become one of the most successful groups in the last five decades. Bell’s contribution to the group was a large one, as he composed, arranged, produced, and performed a large number of the group’s records.

Over the group’s long-running career, Kool & The Gang released a total of 24 albums with their most recent being their 2013 Christmas album, Kool For The Holidays. Some of the group’s most successful albums arrived during a three-year stretch from 1979 to 1981, with Ladies’ Night, Celebrate!, and Something Special each reaching Platinum certification. However, the group’s best-selling album came in 1984 with Emergency. Kool & The Gang also scored two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, a Soul Train Legend Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ronald Bell would also be inducted to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2018 alongside his brother Robert Bell, George Brown, and James “J.T.” Taylor, who joined the group in 1974.