It’s been two years since Ronny J shared his breakout debut record Omgronny, which featuring heavy-hitters like Denzel Curry, Smokepurpp, and the late Xxxtentacion. His album garnered a lot of buzz and earned him a solid fan base. But now, the musician is gearing up for a new era. Ronny J announced his sophomore album Jupiter and shared the lead single, “Miami.”

While the artist hasn’t announced a firm release date for Jupiter, the record is expected to be due this summer. For “Miami,” Ronny J connected with Argentinian trapper Duki and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta, who all rap in their respective native languages. The three musicians deliver their verses over a bright, thumping beat. “Baby, I could fly you in Miami / Mansion in Key Largo so fancy / Baby, let’s go deep on a jetski / Take you all around, you’re so sexy,” Ronny J raps.

Sharing his track to social media, Ronny J wrote that he hopes his fans will find a much-needed escape through the dance-ready track: “During this tough time in the world, I wanna up the vibrations,” he wrote. “Peace and love.”

Listen to “Miami” above and check out Ronny J’s Jupiter cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Intro (Fly)”

2. “Typical”

3. “Faster”

4. “More Plays”

5. “Range Rover”

6. “Invitation”

7. “Famous”

8. “Miami” Feat. Sfera Ebbasta and Duki

9. “At The Top”

10. “488”

11. “Unfamiliar Faces”

12. “Outro (Destiny)”