This Inspiring Toy Ad Set To A Beastie Boys Song Needs To Air During The Super Bowl

With the holidays less than a month away (Hanukkah begins next Wednesday — hope you’ve got your gelt ready!), you’re already being bombarded with loud, crass, expensive toy commercials that don’t make you want to buy Polly Peesalot for your daughter so much as SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP I’M NOT BUYING MY THREE-YEAR-OLD A TABLET. It’s awful, so consider GoldieBlox’s Rube Goldberg-inspired ad a drink of water in the desert.
Or, perhaps more accurately, a Beastie Boys song on a playlist otherwise filled with Nickelback dumps. GoldieBlox makes toys for girls that aren’t dollies in pink dresses, and in the commercial below, they use the infectiously joyful “Girls” to perfection. According to Biz Journals, “GoldieBlox entered Intuit’s first ever Small Business, Big Game contest where one commercial from a small company will be played during the Super Bowl in 2014.” Let this be it.
And they did it with a wiffle ball bat!
I’m proud that my wife, a mechanical engineer, was involved with the GoldieBlox kickstarter program and we can’t wait to see what they will make available for our daughters.
They make a point to say all girls toys have to be pink. Then at the end Bam!… pink box.
That’s what the entertainment industry calls a “twist.” To be honest I really didn’t see it coming.
what a twist!
They’re kind of in this weird place: they’re making toys for girls while deemphasizing the difference between toys for boys and toys for girls. But they’re still making toys specifically for girls–they are not, for instance, making uni-sex toys–so they still need to differentiate them in a manner their customers will recognize. It’s complicated.