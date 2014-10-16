Run The Jewels Will Remix Their New Album With Cat Sounds

#Run the Jewels #Cats #Kickstarter #New Music
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.16.14 2 Comments

The Internet isn’t a garbage-monster that should be put down like so many sick animals. OK, it is 97% of the time. But that other 3%? That’s when it’s pretty cool. Proof: last month, El-P and Killer Mike, a.k.a. Run the Jewels, announced a bunch of fake pre-order packages for their upcoming album, RTJ2. The best of the bunch was called Meow the Jewels, a remix of RTF2 “using…cat sounds for music.”

Naturally, a fan of cats and/or rap made a Kickstarter, in an attempt to raise “$40k so our two favorite artists, Killer Mike and El-P, will remix Run the Jewels 2 with all cat sounds for the music.” Good news.

According to El-P, the money will be donated “somewhere that will directly benefit the families of Eric Garner and Mike Brown.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Run the Jewels#Cats#Kickstarter#New Music
TAGSCatsel-pkickstarterKiller Mikenew musicRUN THE JEWELS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP