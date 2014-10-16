Run The Jewels Will Remix Their New Album With Cat Sounds

The Internet isn’t a garbage-monster that should be put down like so many sick animals. OK, it is 97% of the time. But that other 3%? That’s when it’s pretty cool. Proof: last month, El-P and Killer Mike, a.k.a. Run the Jewels, announced a bunch of fake pre-order packages for their upcoming album, RTJ2. The best of the bunch was called Meow the Jewels, a remix of RTF2 “using…cat sounds for music.”
Naturally, a fan of cats and/or rap made a Kickstarter, in an attempt to raise “$40k so our two favorite artists, Killer Mike and El-P, will remix Run the Jewels 2 with all cat sounds for the music.” Good news.
According to El-P, the money will be donated “somewhere that will directly benefit the families of Eric Garner and Mike Brown.”
Can’t wait to hear the single Close Your Eyes (And Count to Purr) feat Cat De La Roca.
worth the 40 g’s just for the album art