RX Peso Makes It Rain Cash Performing ‘Up A Hill’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

When RX Peso performs his song “Up A Hill” on the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions, he makes sure to make his appearance unforgettable. While it’s not uncommon for performers to bring props — remember Dana Dentata’s elaborate, revenge-theme setup? — Peso posts up with a massive stack of cash, making it rain as he delivers his melodic rhymes.

After dropping a pair of Elevator-approved singles in 2019, Peso picked up his pace in 2021, putting out the 12-song project Drug Storm in January. For now, his operation appears to be fairly self-contained; the only feature on his most recent release is RX Hector, whom Peso shouts out fairly often on his Instagram in posts imploring the authorities to free Hector. Peso has had some high-profile co-signs, however; a pair of Playboi Carti songs leaked in 2019 suggest a connection, and early in his career, Peso was linked to fellow Atlantan Hoodrich Pablo Don.

Watch Peso’s money-hungry performance of “Up A Hill” above.

