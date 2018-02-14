Ryan Adams Celebrates Valentine’s Day With The Relentless Fervor Of ‘Baby I Love You’

02.14.18

Sure, Ryan Adams has some dreamy, romantic ballads in his repertoire, with songs like “My Love For You Is Real” standing as the kind of track you could play at a wedding or put on a mixtape for the object of your infatuation. But Adams is better known for his music on the other side of the spectrum, as the guy who has albums titled Heartbreaker and Love Is Hell, and as they guy that recently grappled with the dissolution of his marriage to Mandy Moore over a series of albums, notably last year’s excellent Prisoner and his Taylor Swift covers album 1989.

Though his newest song is titled “Baby I Love You” and comes out on Valentine’s Day, the standalone single is still tinted with insecurity and longing, staying true to Adams’ trope of the impermanence of love. Musically, the tune sounds timeless, the kind of straight-ahead pop that worked in classic country, Motown, and, now, as a distorted weepy rocker. But by the song’s end, Adams proclaims “I will never let you go,” cementing the song’s romantic status, especially if your idea of romance is relentless fervor.

Check out Ryan Adams’ “Baby I Love You” above, and have a happy Valentine’s Day.

