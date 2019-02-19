Getty Image

Since the allegations of abuse against Ryan Adams surfaced last week, a lot of people have shared their reactions to the news. Fellow musicians have offered responses, and now some of Adams’ collaborators have also spoken up, revealing that ultimately, they find it easy to believe his accusers.

Adams’ guitarist Todd Wisenbaker shared an imagine of text on Instagram, in which he wrote:

“There were times when I chose to believe his insane version of the truth because it was easier than believing that anyone is capable of being this much of a monster. It’s sickening and embarrassing. I’ve recently learned that pretty much everything he’s ever told me is a lie upon a lie upon a lie. There are excuses and denials for everything. Some time ago I told him to get help and he asked me to help him. I don’t regret and will never regret trying to help someone in real need — I believe in forgiveness, redemption and recovery, but my life has become a complete sh*tstorm of someone else’s utter delusion. I didn’t want to say anything because I’m actively afraid for the safety of my family, but I do realize that I have a responsibility to speak up. The women that spoke out are brave beyond words.”

The post was also captioned, “This is incredibly hard for me to do but Ryan please get help.”

Meanwhile, Thomas O’Keefe — the tour manager of Adams’ previous group Whiskeytown between 1997 and 2000 — shared a message in the “Ryan Adams Archive” private Facebook group. He said that while he never saw Adams abuse women, he thinks the accusations made against him are “easily believable.” He described Adams as “a musical genius, funny and charismatic,” but also as “mean,” “vindictive,” “showing little to no empathy for people,” “retaliatory,” and “manipulative.”