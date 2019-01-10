Getty Image

Earlier this week in a tweet, Ryan Adams incited fans by vaguely announcing plans to release three studio albums in 2019. Adams referenced the three albums he released in 2005, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City, and 29, stating “Let’s do it again.” This news follows a teaser Adams posted on Twitter in March.

Early Thursday morning, audio of Ryan Adams’ new song, “Doylestown Girl,” made it’s way online following news of the triple release. The song is named after Pennsylvanian town in Buck County. Listen to the new track below:

The first two albums Adams will drop this year are Big Colors and Wednesday. Adams has been leaking information about his new music through political journalists such NBC’s Katy Tur and CBS’s Anthony Mason.

Big Colors will be the first realease from Ryan Adams on April 19th on Blue Note, Capitol Records, and Adam’s own label Pax-Am Records. Big Colors is produced by Grammy-award-winning Latin producer Beatriz Artola.

See the track listing for Big Colors below:

01. “Big Colors”

02. “Do Not Disturb”

03. “It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud”

04. “Fuck The Rain”

05. “Doylestown Girl”

06. “Dreaming You Backwards”

07. “I Surrender”

08. “What Am I”

09. “Power”

10. “Showtime”

11. “In It For The Pleasure”

12. “Middle Of The Line”

13. “I’m Sorry And I Love You”

14 “Manchester”

15 “Summer Rain”