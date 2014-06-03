Jimmy Fallon Sent Ryan Lewis To Find Out Just How Little Macklemore Fans Know About Ryan Lewis

Ryan Lewis (the producing, non-Jewface-wearing half of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis) is often left out of the conversation when the duo’s music is showered with accolades and/or criticism. To highlight that point, Jimmy Fallon sent the man himself — sans costume — onto the New York City streets to ask music fans (many of them self-proclaimed Macklemore fans) about Ryan Lewis.
I think you know where this is going. Macklemore fans don’t know who Ryan Lewis is. Or what he looks like. Or what he does.
That’s because there’s no such thing as Macklemore fans – just Macklemore bandwagoners.
The hate is strong in this thread.