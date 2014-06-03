Jimmy Fallon Sent Ryan Lewis To Find Out Just How Little Macklemore Fans Know About Ryan Lewis

Ryan Lewis (the producing, non-Jewface-wearing half of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis) is often left out of the conversation when the duo’s music is showered with accolades and/or criticism. To highlight that point, Jimmy Fallon sent the man himself — sans costume — onto the New York City streets to ask music fans (many of them self-proclaimed Macklemore fans) about Ryan Lewis.

I think you know where this is going. Macklemore fans don’t know who Ryan Lewis is. Or what he looks like. Or what he does.