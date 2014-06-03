Jimmy Fallon Sent Ryan Lewis To Find Out Just How Little Macklemore Fans Know About Ryan Lewis

#Macklemore #Jimmy Fallon
06.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Ryan Lewis (the producing, non-Jewface-wearing half of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis) is often left out of the conversation when the duo’s music is showered with accolades and/or criticism. To highlight that point, Jimmy Fallon sent the man himself — sans costume — onto the New York City streets to ask music fans (many of them self-proclaimed Macklemore fans) about Ryan Lewis.

I think you know where this is going. Macklemore fans don’t know who Ryan Lewis is. Or what he looks like. Or what he does.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Macklemore#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonMacklemoreRYAN LEWIS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP